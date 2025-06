OHIO, (WOWO) — Elections in Ohio will be more secure than ever, following Secretary of State Frank LaRose issuing a record 6th security directive for all 88 counties in the Buckeye State.

At the core is cyber-security and LaRose says that each county will be audited by the State’s Chief Information Officer cybersecurity team.

LaRose said the commitment of his office is to keep Ohio’s elections accurate, accountable, and secure.