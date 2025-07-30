July 30, 2025
Ohio Fair And Guns

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — As fair season continues across Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost says that fairboards must follow established laws when it comes to carrying weapons.

WTOL TV reports that under Ohio Law – Fairboards and thus fairgrounds are considered political subdivisions, and that means they cannot prohibit carrying firearms.

The only exemption is if a building or tent has signage that specifically prohibits carrying weapons.

Some fairgoers – even those who are pro-second amendment remain uneasy about the ruling, citing the large number of children present and the potential for something to go tragically wrong.

