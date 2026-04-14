Ohio Governor Candidate Faces Renewed Questions Over Past Incident

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) New reporting is bringing renewed attention to a 2019 police response involving Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton.

According to the NBC News, officers in Bexley, Ohio, responded in August 2019 to a call described as a domestic dispute at Acton’s home while she was serving as the state’s health director.

The reporting cites police records that include allegations referencing alcohol use and an incident involving property damage during a verbal dispute. Campaign officials dispute portions of the account and say aspects of the description are inaccurate.

The matter has also drawn attention from state leadership. A spokesperson for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the governor was not informed of the incident at the time and later expressed concern after learning of it, adding that he expected disclosure of the matter.

No formal action has been announced related to the 2019 incident.

Acton is currently a candidate for governor in Ohio, and the reporting has renewed discussion over disclosure standards for public officials and political candidates.