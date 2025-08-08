August 8, 2025
Ohio Illegal Gun Crackdown

by David Scheie
OHIO. (WOWO) — Violent offenders would see anywhere from 3 to 5 years added to their sentences if convicted under a new repeat offender status.

NBC-4 Columbus reports that House Bill 5 creates a mandatory 5 year sentence for discharging an illegal firearm while committing another offense, 5 years for displaying or brandishing a firearm – and if its an automatic weapon -add 10 years.

Guns with suppressors would see 15 years and shooting from a vehicle would add 7 years.

Attorney General Dave Yost supports the bill which is still in committee.

