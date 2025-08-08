Elanco Develops Parvo Vaccine

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Greenfield based Elanco was the first to market two years ago with the only effective treatment for Parvo.

Inside Indiana Business reports that Elanco has recently been given USDA Approval for a medication to actually prevent Parvo in the first place.

Experts say the new vaccine is a game changer and will be particularly effective in preventing the disease in puppies that are in shelters.

Dr. Jennifer Miller who is heading the development of the vaccine for Elanco says it stops the Parvo Virus right in its tracks – giving puppies a better chance for recovery.