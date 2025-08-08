Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Can an engagement ring be the entire outfit? Selena Gomez says it can be, and if she can do it, we can do it. Gomez posted launching a new Rare Beauty fragrance in nothing but her stunning 8-carat marquise cut diamond and a bathrobe. Iconic if you ask me. She’s coining the new scent with “Evolve with the moment,” which is a phrase with so many layers to it, but I’ll let you decide what it means to you. Gomez also talked to the press recently about the beginning of her long-time friendship with the “Dorothea” singer, a song reportedly about Selena, Taylor Swift. The two crossed paths in 2008, originally while Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was going steady with Joe Jonas. The pair bonded over the breakup with the brothers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 5 premiered on Wednesday, and I was absolutely sat for the entire hour and 7 minutes as soon as it aired on Amazon Prime Video. There were plenty of jaw-dropping moments, and author Jenny Han portrayed the Bonrad tension perfectly. The scene that has everyone talking has been simply named “The peach scene”. For those of you who haven’t seen the show, the peach scene basically encompasses Conrad (Chris Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) stopping at a peach stand on the side of the road and Belly grabs a peach off the stand and messily eats it, Conrad, in a sweet moment, wipes the juice off her face and fans are left questioning what it all meant. But in an exposé, Chris states that the filming of the scene wasn’t as glamorous as it was on the screen. He says he was only focused on the gnats flying around the peaches and into his mouth. He says the scene was even more awkward because Tung’s character was set to marry his character’s brother, but Conrad is also supposed to be allergic to peaches, making the scene even more awkward for Chris. I guess on-screen love isn’t as cute in real life.

JLo recently visited Istanbul, where she was denied entry into a Chanel store. As classy as ever, the star didn’t let it faze her; she took her millions to another designer instead. The store employee reportedly sent her away because the store was at capacity, and Lopez responded casually, “Okay, no problem.”

