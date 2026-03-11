Ohio, Indiana Launch Automated Truck Testing Program

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Three freight trucks equipped with advanced automation technology are now traveling between Ohio and Indiana as part of a new research project aimed at improving highway safety.

The trucks are delivering freight while testing driver-assist systems designed to reduce crashes and help drivers navigate challenging road conditions. Officials say professional drivers remain behind the wheel during the testing period.

The project is a partnership between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Indiana Department of Transportation through Ohio’s DriveOhio initiative.

According to reporting from WTOL-TV, the effort is funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of Transportation and carries a total cost of about $8.8 million.

Officials say the Midwest offers a unique testing environment for automated freight systems because many earlier trials took place in regions with more predictable weather. Researchers will study how the technology performs during rain, snow and other conditions common across the region.

The trucks are equipped with several safety technologies similar to features already found in many passenger vehicles, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and lane departure warning systems.

Additional sensors allow the trucks to detect nearby vehicles, pedestrians or other obstacles. The system can warn drivers with audible alerts and prevent turns if another vehicle or object is in the truck’s path.

Officials say the vehicles also include advanced blind-spot technology capable of guiding the truck back into its lane if it begins moving toward an occupied lane. If a driver becomes unresponsive due to a medical emergency, the system can slow the truck, safely stop it and activate hazard lights.

The trucks are currently hauling freight for Nussbaum Transportation as part of the real-world testing phase.

Transportation leaders say the multi-year project is designed to help accelerate the safe adoption of automation technology in the freight industry while collecting data on how the systems perform in everyday operations.