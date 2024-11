KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old Road 30, just east of Old Trail Road around 8 a.m.

Monday. When they arrived, officers reported finding that a pickup truck had been traveling west on Old Road 30 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered a ditch, and eventually hit a tree.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old North Webster man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.