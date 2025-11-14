Ohio May Allow Teens to Work Later on School Nights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio legislators are considering changes to child labor laws that would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later on school nights with parental permission. Senate Bill 50, which passed both the Ohio House and Senate, would extend the workday for minors during the school year from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., without changing total hours worked.

Proponents say the measure could help address workforce shortages and provide young people with employment experience. Jared Weiser, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business in Ohio, called the bill a “reasonable and practical” solution to workforce challenges.

Opponents, however, warn that the change could increase the risk of child labor exploitation, workplace injuries, and disruptions to sleep and education. Jamie Shumaker of the Central Ohio Labor Council cited federal data showing a 150% increase in child labor violations in the Midwest between 2018 and 2023.

The bill would also require federal adjustments, as current national law bars minors under 16 from working past 7 p.m. during the school year. In addition to Senate Bill 50, Ohio lawmakers are considering related bills like the Clock Out Kids Act, which would impose fines for child labor violations, and the Kid Influencer Protection Act, aimed at protecting minors in performance and online work.

Senate Bill 50 is now on Governor Mike DeWine’s desk. He has until Monday to sign it into law or veto it.