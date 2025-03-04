March 4, 2025
Local News

Overlooked Recalls And Routine Maintenance Could Be Costly Mistake

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists of the importance of checking and addressing vehicle recalls in addition to routine maintenance to keep vehicles as safe as possible.

In 2023, there were 1,000 recalls involving vehicles and equipment as well as RV’s that impacted 34 million vehicles – 25 percent of which were never repaired.

Patrol data shows that older cars – 2010 model year or older -are involved in nearly half of all defect-related crashes.

Officials say that neglecting routine maintenance can lead to very dangerous situations on the highway.

