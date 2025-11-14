Novus Foods Breaks Ground on $35 Million Delphos Expansion

DELPHOS, Ohio (WOWO) — Novus Foods has officially broken ground on a $35 million expansion at its Delphos facility, formerly known as Lakeview Farms according to WLIO. The 136,000-square-foot addition to the plant’s distribution center will allow the company to more efficiently ship yogurts, dips, and salsas to customers across the country.

“This distribution center will allow us to maximize our freight network; it allows us to bring goods from our plants across the country and cross-dock them through here in Delphos and send them out to our customers,” said Phil Baldauf, senior vice president of growth for Novus Foods.

The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs and retain more than 500 existing positions. Company officials credited a 10-year, 90-percent tax abatement, approved in September, along with strong support from Delphos City Schools, city leaders, and Allen County commissioners, as critical to moving the project forward.

Construction on the new facility is slated for completion by late 2026.