Ohio Meteor Surge Explained by Astronomers

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) A recent uptick in meteor sightings across Ohio and other parts of the United States is drawing attention, but astronomers say the phenomenon is both normal and seasonal, according to WTOL.

Experts from the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University explain that fireball activity tends to increase around the vernal equinox, which occurs in late March. During this period, sightings can rise by roughly 10 to 30 percent.

While multiple meteors have been reported in recent days — including a highly visible fireball over northwest Ohio and an earlier event that scattered debris in Medina County — scientists say such events only appear more frequent because they are occurring over populated areas.

Astronomers note that meteors enter Earth’s atmosphere regularly, but most go unnoticed because they burn up over oceans or remote regions. Larger fireballs are less common and may only be seen a few times each year in any given country.

Researchers say the recent cluster of sightings across the U.S. has increased visibility and public awareness, but does not indicate any unusual or dangerous activity.