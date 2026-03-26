Residents Speak Out on Proposed Delphos Land Annexation

DELPHOS, OH (WOWO) County officials are considering a proposal to annex land from Marion Township into the city of Delphos following a public hearing that drew concerns from residents, according to WLIO.

The proposal involves approximately nine acres of land, with community members voicing concerns about how the property could be used if annexed. Some residents expressed worries about potential commercial development and increased traffic in the area, including discussion of a possible gas station project.

Supporters of the annexation said incorporating the land into the city would provide access to expanded services such as police and fire protection, utilities, and other infrastructure. Opponents argued that while zoning is not part of the current decision, future land use remains a significant concern for nearby residents.

Allen County commissioners conducted the hearing to determine whether the annexation meets legal requirements. Officials now have up to 30 days to issue a decision on the proposal.