Ohio Regulators Approve 149-Megawatt Solar Project on Former Coal Mine Land

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO). A former coal mining site in southeast Ohio is getting a new life as a major solar and battery-storage project — and unlike many renewable-energy proposals across the state, this one drew no opposition before Ohio regulators.

The Ohio Power Siting Board unanimously approved a permit last month for the Hamden Energy project in Vinton County. Developer Recurrent Energy plans to build 149 megawatts of solar generation and another 149 megawatts of battery storage on reclaimed coal mine land.

The location appears to have been a major factor in the project’s smooth path through the approval process.

Solar developments have faced increasing opposition in Ohio, particularly when they’re proposed for farmland. But former mine sites and industrial brownfields have generally generated less resistance because they allow developers to put otherwise difficult-to-use land back into productive use.

“Developing a solar project on reclaimed land is an excellent opportunity to harvest another one of the area’s abundant resources to power Ohio while providing supplemental tax revenue to support a legacy energy community,” said Ali Trunzo, a senior development manager for Recurrent Energy.

Vinton County, like much of Appalachian Ohio, has a long history with extractive industries including coal, iron and clay. Production from those industries has declined sharply over the past century, and while the county’s economy has grown over the last 20 years, about 19% of its residents live in poverty.

The county’s commissioners could have blocked the solar project under an Ohio law enacted in 2021 that created additional hurdles for wind and solar developments. They did not do so in this case.

About 25 people submitted comments or spoke during a June 10 local hearing. Their views were mixed, but the most common concern involved whether the property’s ongoing reclamation work would be completed before construction of the solar and battery project begins.

That reclamation is the responsibility of Cheyenne Resources, which holds the surface mining permit for the property, according to Andy Chow, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Recurrent Energy has agreed not to begin construction until the reclamation work is finished.

The project does come with some challenges. Developing solar on former mine land can cost more than building on undeveloped property because developers may have to deal with existing site conditions and accommodate environmental remediation.

Trunzo did not disclose the cost of the Hamden Energy project but said specialized construction methods and equipment may be necessary because of the site’s soils and terrain.

Hamden Energy is not Ohio’s first approved coal-to-solar project. State regulators approved the Vinton Solar Energy Center in 2018, and that project remains under construction by Invenergy. Other states have also turned former mining properties into solar facilities.

More such projects could emerge in Ohio following changes to state law.

House Bill 15, passed in 2025, made former mine lands and industrial brownfields eligible to be designated as priority investment areas. RMI estimates Ohio has more than 70,000 acres that could potentially qualify.

Rules establishing the designation process took effect two months ago, and the Ohio Department of Development has begun identifying the first areas under the program.

Rebecca Mellino, associate director of climate and energy policy for The Nature Conservancy, called the use of former mining property for energy production a benefit for both consumers and the environment.

“The reuse of former mining land for new energy production is a win-win for Ohio consumers and the environment,” Mellino said.

The Nature Conservancy says the 2025 law could make it easier for counties to host solar projects on former mine sites and brownfields, including in situations where other restrictions created by the state’s 2021 renewable-energy law might otherwise apply.

The approval comes as Ohio faces growing electricity demand while renewable-energy developers continue to encounter opposition and regulatory obstacles.

Supporters of solar argue the technology can be cheaper and faster to bring online than natural gas generation in many cases. But Senate Bill 52, passed in 2021, has given local governments greater power to block renewable projects, and Ohio regulators have sometimes rejected projects following unanimous local opposition.

A separate bill passed by the Ohio Senate this spring could create additional obstacles for wind and solar development. Senate Bill 294 is now before the Ohio House.

Chris Tavenor, general counsel for the Ohio Environmental Council, which participated in the Hamden Energy case, said projects like the Vinton County development are important as the state looks for additional energy resources.

“Projects like Hamden Energy are vital to bringing sustainable, affordable, and dependable energy online,” Tavenor said.

But Tavenor said the project also demonstrates the need for broader changes to Ohio’s energy-siting rules.

“Without reform to the energy siting process, energy costs will remain high, and we will continue to see energy prices rise along with demand,” he said. “We acknowledge this win, while also recognizing that we have much more work ahead.”