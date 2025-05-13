Ohio State ATC Accelerated Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WOWO) — From staffing shortages to tech issues, air traffic control has been in the headlines a lot lately.

WBNS TV reports that The Ohio State University is planning to assist in alleviating the shortage of air traffic controllers through the FAA’s Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative.

Ohio State already has a robust aviation program that trains both pilots and airline administration.

Once students graduate the program they’ll be able to bypass the first five weeks of Federal Training at the Academy in Oklahoma City – getting them from the classroom to the control tower faster.