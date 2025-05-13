Severe Weather Ahead

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Severe storms are possible in Indiana on Thursday, especially during the evening and through the overnight hours.

“We’ll have to wait until we get a little closer in time to be able to see how things come together with the heat because it’s going to be close to 90 degrees on Thursday,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

There will be near record high temperatures in Indianapolis on Thursday. Before then, McGinnis says there will be scattered rainfall in the state.

“It’s not going to be a continuous rain,” said McGinnis.

As for Thursday, McGinnis says given all of the instability he’s seen with the system, all of the hazards would be in play. That includes damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and the potential for tornadoes.

“The potential is high. It might be a little later in the day on Thursday where it gets the worst and it could be north of Indianapolis,” said McGinnis.

He also says the heavy rain threat might linger into Friday.