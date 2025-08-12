August 12, 2025
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Two Vehicle Injury Crash

by David Scheie

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WOWO) — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on August 12, 2025 at approximately 8:47 A.M.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Reservoir Road and McClure Road in Jackson Township, Allen County.
Dru Baker, age 22, of Benton Ridge, Ohio was operating a 2009 Toyota MR2, traveling north on McClure Road.

James Hilty, age 27, of Ada, Ohio was operating a 2009 Ford F-350 box truck, traveling west on Reservoir Road.

The Toyota failed to yield at a posted stop sign and struck the Ford.

The Ford then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a barn.

Mr. Baker was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for reported minor injuries.

Mr. Hilty was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for reported serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Johnny Appleseed Park Rangers, Bath Township Fire Department and EMS, Lafayette-Jackson EMS, Harrod Township EMS, Perry Fire Department, Lima Fire Department, Miller Auto, and Army’s Auto Wrecking.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to not drive distracted and to always wear a properly adjusted safety belt.

