ISP To Increase Impaired Driving Enforcement Ahead of Labor Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As summer winds down, the Indiana State Police is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to prevent impaired driving and save lives. From August 16 through August 30, officers will increase patrols and conduct sobriety checkpoints as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement campaign, led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Our top priority is keeping our roads and our community safe,” said Sgt. Wes Rowlader. “The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it kills. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this dangerous behavior.”

In 2024, nearly 14% of all traffic fatalities in Indiana involved alcohol, while more than 35% of all traffic fatalities involved drug impairment, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

“If you are impaired, whether from alcohol, drugs, or even medication, you should not be behind the wheel,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “As we head into the final stretch of summer, we’re urging Hoosiers to make the responsible choice and plan ahead for a safe, sober ride.”

Drivers are encouraged to make transportation plans before consuming alcohol. Impaired judgment can lead to dangerous and even deadly decisions. Drivers should secure a designated sober driver or call a taxi or rideshare for a sober ride home. If a driver finds they are unable to drive, they should give their keys to a sober driver so that person can get them home safely. When a friend has been drinking and is considering driving, friends should be proactive. Take away the keys and help them get a sober ride home. If you see a suspected drunk driver on the road, safely pull over and contact local law enforcement.