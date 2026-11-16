Ohio State researchers develop wearable device that lets users experience digital smells

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Scientists at Ohio State University are working to bring one of the most difficult human senses into the digital world: smell.

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence-powered electronic nose that detects and analyzes odors, then works with a wearable device called Scentronic to deliver those scents to a user. The system uses machine learning to classify scent data in real time and trigger the release of specific odors.

In laboratory testing, the technology was trained on five food-related scents: coffee, beer, red wine, orange and chocolate cake. Participants correctly identified individual odors about 73% of the time and pairs of scents about 71% of the time.

The research, published in Science Advances, could eventually help create more realistic virtual experiences while opening new possibilities for medical research and assistive technology.

The system is designed to provide controlled, hands-free delivery of odors. Researchers also tested Scentronic alongside interfaces capable of generating taste, demonstrating how digital systems could combine multiple senses instead of relying almost entirely on sight, sound and touch.

Study senior author Jinghua Li, an Ohio State assistant professor of materials science and engineering, said the technology combines hardware and software to address practical challenges. The long-term goal is to incorporate the systems into compact, personalized devices.

Researchers developed several versions of Scentronic. One is a wristband that users can lift toward their noses when they want to experience a scent. Another is a necklace-style device with five separate odor channels arranged like beads, each opening when it receives a signal.

The experiments also revealed differences in how people experience smells. Li said some participants were more sensitive to certain odors than others, with substantial variation in perceived intensity even when the scents were relatively easy to distinguish.

The technology could have applications in extended-reality environments, virtual training and medical settings. Researchers say it may eventually support sensory aids, improve patient comfort and allow more personalized care with fewer trips to clinics.

One potential area of research involves people who have lost their sense of smell. Li noted that loss of olfaction is associated with several neurological diseases and infections. Understanding how the olfactory system works — and how to reproduce its signals — could help scientists develop new approaches to studying and addressing sensory loss.

The device remains a prototype, and researchers say more work is needed before digitally transmitted smells become part of everyday technology. Future development will focus on integrating the system into common accessories, including watches and other forms of smart jewelry.

Li said the early demonstrations show promise, with opportunities to expand the technology well beyond virtual reality.

The research included Ohio State co-authors Chunyu Yang, Qi Wang, Antonia Akoto-Yeboah, Shaoru Cheng, Billings Amoah, Yizhen Jia, Shulin Chen, Akhil Canumalla and Christopher Simons, along with Chen Wang of Zhejiang Laboratory in China.

The project received support from the National Science Foundation, Ohio State’s Center for Brain Injury Recovery and Discovery Pilot Award, and the university’s Alumni Grant for Graduate Research and Scholarship.