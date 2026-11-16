Ohio State study identifies key obstacle to cleaner methanol production

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — More electricity doesn’t necessarily mean faster or more efficient chemical production, according to new research from Ohio State University that could help clear a path toward cleaner fuels and industrial chemicals.

Scientists studying the conversion of carbon monoxide into methanol found that the reaction’s efficiency depends on more than the amount of electricity applied. It also depends on how quickly a catalyst can bind to carbon monoxide molecules — a process that can become the bottleneck even when more electrical power is available.

Methanol is an important fuel and industrial ingredient. Researchers say improving the way it is produced could help manufacturers rely more heavily on renewable electricity while reducing emissions associated with conventional chemical production.

The study, published November 2 in Nature Chemistry, examined how catalysts and their surrounding chemical environments affect the reaction.

Researchers attached metal-based catalysts to carbon nanotubes — tiny structures made from graphene with distinctive electrical properties — and filled the nanotubes with carbon monoxide. They then applied different levels of electricity to observe how the reaction changed.

The experiments showed that a cobalt-based catalyst held onto carbon monoxide molecules more strongly than the other metal catalysts tested.

Lead author Zhihao Cui, an Ohio State chemistry postdoctoral researcher, said the findings reveal that the surrounding electrolyte and the speed at which that chemical environment reorganizes around a molecule can influence how quickly the molecule attaches to the catalyst.

That helps explain why simply increasing voltage does not guarantee better results.

At lower voltages, the reaction can be limited by how quickly electrons transfer to drive the chemical process. At higher voltages, the limiting factor can shift to how quickly carbon monoxide molecules attach to the catalyst. Either bottleneck can slow methanol production.

Co-author Anne Co, an Ohio State professor of chemistry and biochemistry, said researchers have been exploring electrolysis as a cleaner manufacturing method but have encountered limits in how efficiently the process works.

She said improving the underlying chemical steps could make better use of renewable electricity and help reduce carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide emissions.

The researchers say converting carbon monoxide derived from carbon dioxide into methanol could turn carbon that might otherwise be released into the atmosphere into a useful product. They believe the findings could be combined with carbon-utilization technologies to support cleaner industrial production and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The team plans to test whether the same principles can improve other chemical processes, determine how well the system performs over longer periods and compare its results with conventional methanol manufacturing.

The research also included Ohio State researcher Alina Mary Varghese. It was supported by the National Science Foundation and Ohio State’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.