August 6, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Student Mental Health Days

by David Scheie0
OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio Lawmakers are considering up to three excused absences per school year for students for mental health reasons.

The initiative is designed to help remove the stigma from taking time off for mental wellness, treating mental health with the same importance as physical health.

WBNS 10-TV reports that legislators also acknowledged that not every school has mental health professionals or counselors on staff and that making sure students get the help they need rests with parents and not the schools themselves.

The main part of the proposed bill is to make sure kids aren’t penalized for days taken due to mental health issues.

