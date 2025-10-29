One in Three Ohioans Hit Daily by Scam Calls

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio Takes the Lead Against Robocalls as Scam Calls Surge

Ohioans are getting bombarded by scam calls like never before. Recent research shows one in three residents receives a robocall every day, and businesses report growing financial losses from phone fraud. Despite federal laws requiring anti-robocall software, fewer than half of the nation’s 9,000+ registered phone companies have implemented the technology according to WBNS 10-TV.

“Enforcement is lacking,” says Teresa Murray, director of the Ohio PIRG Education Fund. “Phone companies could do more, but they aren’t under pressure to act.”

Victims in Ohio report losing an average of nearly $3,960 per scam call, with text-based scams costing around $1,452. Imposter scams — where callers pose as officials or relatives — have surged 47% since last year.

Authorities and consumer groups advise caution: never share personal or financial info on unexpected calls, verify claims independently, and report suspicious activity. While federal authorities have shut down over 1,200 non-compliant phone carriers recently, Ohio experts emphasize that vigilance remains the best defense.