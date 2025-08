MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dubbed its planned expansion at Miami Correctional Facility the “Speedway Slammer,” a name likely nodding to Indiana’s motorsports legacy.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made the announcement as officials prepare to add 1,000 new beds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

Governor Mike Braun said the expansion will help house what DHS described as “some of the worst of the worst” criminal offenders arrested by ICE.