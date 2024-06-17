June 17, 2024
Local News

U.S. 33 and U.S. 6 intersection to become all-way stop

by WOWO News0

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – INDOT has announced traffic pattern changes to the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 6 in Elkhart County.

INDOT traffic engineering says they made the decision to convert the intersection into an all-way stop. The goals of the change include reducing the chances and speeds of right-angle collisions.

The intersection changes are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

INDOT encourages drivers to use caution in the area while work is done to implement the changes. Drivers should also use caution after the changes are made as motorists work to adjust to the new traffic pattern.

