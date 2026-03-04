Older Scout Allegedly Assaults 5-Year-Old, Legal Action Follows

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WOWO) A lawsuit has been filed after a 5-year-old was seriously injured during a Bowling Green Cub Scout meeting on December 4, 2025.

According to court filings in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, the child suffered a thighbone fracture requiring emergency surgery after an older scout allegedly punched him in the head, kicked him in the stomach, and stomped on his leg. The lawsuit claims that inadequate supervision contributed to the incident, as one supervising leader had stepped outside during the meeting, leaving only two others to oversee all members of Pack 422.

The civil suit names Scouting America, Erie Shores Council, the supervising leader who stepped out, and the assailant’s family. Attorneys for the injured child note that the older scout is more physically developed and had a history of prior attacks on the victim.

The child’s parents are seeking $25,000 in damages along with attorney fees. Officials with Erie Shores Council issued a statement expressing concern for the child and family, emphasizing that safety is a priority, while noting that they cannot comment further due to ongoing litigation.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether a police report was filed following the incident. The investigation and legal proceedings are ongoing.