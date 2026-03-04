Ohio Bill Seeks to Legalize Human Composting

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) An Ohio lawmaker is seeking to add a third option for human remains beyond burial and cremation.

Senate Bill 323, introduced by Republican Senator Louis Blessing III of Colerain Township, would authorize natural organic reduction, sometimes referred to as human composting or terramation. The process uses a specialized container to accelerate decomposition, transforming remains into soil.

Blessing said during a February hearing that the proposal is intended to give families another choice that aligns with their personal values. According to reporting from WCMH, the legislation would establish a regulatory structure for facilities offering the service. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors would be required to adopt rules governing licensing, operations and sanitation standards.

The bill specifies that facilities must be maintained in a clean and sanitary manner and that human and animal remains be processed in separate chambers.

Supporters, including representatives from Earth Funeral, testified that Ohio families currently must transport loved ones out of state to access the service. Company officials say the process typically takes about a month and costs between $5,000 and $7,000.

Opposition has also emerged. Blessing acknowledged objections from the Catholic Conference of Ohio, which has expressed concerns rooted in church teachings regarding the treatment of human remains.

The measure has received hearings at the Statehouse, and additional testimony from opponents is expected as lawmakers continue debate.