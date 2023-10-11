Child Hospitalized After Stepping Into Traffic Early Wednesday

FORT WAYNE (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a traffic accident involving a juvenile pedestrian who was hit early this morning.

The child was struck near the intersection of Lake Ave. and Anthony Blvd. around 6:40 a.m.

Preliminary information and witness accounts indicate that the driver of the vehicle was traveling on Anthony and had the green light when a group of children darted across the intersection.

The driver slammed on the brakes, but could not avoid hitting the child. Police say the driver immediately stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers arrived on scene and rendered aid to the child, who is in non life-threatening condition at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.