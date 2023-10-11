October 11, 2023
Local News

Child Hospitalized After Stepping Into Traffic Early Wednesday

by Derek Decker0
white and red car on road

FORT WAYNE (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a traffic accident involving a juvenile pedestrian who was hit early this morning.

The child was struck near the intersection of Lake Ave. and Anthony Blvd. around 6:40 a.m.

Preliminary information and witness accounts indicate that the driver of the vehicle was traveling on Anthony and had the green light when a group of children darted across the intersection.

The driver slammed on the brakes, but could not avoid hitting the child. Police say the driver immediately stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers arrived on scene and rendered aid to the child, who is in non life-threatening condition at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related posts

Fort Wayne man’s murder trial to wrap up today

Darrin Wright

Pedestrian struck and killed on Reed Road, police investigating

Kayla Blakeslee

UPDATE: Two Dead in House Fire on Senate Avenue

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.