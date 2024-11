HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WOWO) – One person is dead after a fire in Downtown Hicksville.

The Hicksville Police Department says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of W. High St. and S. Main St.

According to 21 Alive News, the building is a Subway with apartments above the restaurant.

One person in an apartment has been pronounced dead, though no other injuries have been reported.

They’re currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.