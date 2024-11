FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 36-year-old Bailey Dailey was arrested on Bellflower Lane in Fort Wayne on Tuesday in connection to an investigation into a man’s death.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dailey for one count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Her arrest is connected to the death of Nicholas Comment who was found dead in his home in October of 2023.

21 Alive News says Dailey is currently being held without bond.