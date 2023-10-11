One Dead After Moped, Motor Vehicle Crash Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – One person has died after a moped versus motor vehicle collision that happened last week.

It happened on October 4th, when a car crashed into a moped at the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Oregon Drive in Fort Wayne.

According to the Coroner’s report, the rider of the moped was 58-year-old Wilbur D. Combs of Fort Wayne. Combs was taken to a local hospital where he died a few days later. The release says blunt force trauma due to the collision is what caused Combs’s death.

Allen County Coroner’s office says he is the 35th traffic fatality in Allen County this year. Officials say the accident remains under investigation.