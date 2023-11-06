November 6, 2023
Local News

One dead after motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon

by Heather Starr0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Sheriff's Office

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A tragic motorcycle accident near Schwartz Road and Notestine Road on Sunday, resulted in the loss of a life.

At around 5:33 P.M., officers from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where they found one person in critical condition.

Preliminary findings indicate that a motorcycle heading southbound on Schwartz Road left the road for unknown reasons, ejecting the adult female driver. The motorcycle continued until it came to rest near a fence. Despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the cause of the crash.

 

