FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Fort Wayne.

Reports say officers responded to the 1800 block of River Run Trail early Saturday morning where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No information on the suspect has been released at this time, but the Fort Wayne Police Department is asking anybody with information to contact them at 260-427-1201.