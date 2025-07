FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 10th annual 3Rivers Federal Credit Union: Pedal, Paddle, Play happened today.

Community members gathered at Guildin Park and the St. Mary’s River to explore the water and land trails in a scavenger hunt.

There was live music, environmental and recreational organization booths, drinks and prizes.

It’s a fundraiser event for the Northeast Indiana Water Trails.

Participants chose to boat or bike during the event.