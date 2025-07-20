Van Wert Sheriff’s Office Arrests Scam Caller

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office has arrested who they believe is a scam caller.

A victim told the office that someone had reached out, identifying themselves as a government agent, and requested that they pay a bond.They said they gave instructions on how much money to pay and how to package it, stating that someone would come to the victim’s house to pick up the money.

29-year-old Andrii Osoba was arrested and charged with theft from the elderly.

He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional facility, and investigators are currently working on the case.