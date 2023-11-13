November 13, 2023
Local News

One dead after Saturday night crash

by Heather Starr0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash in northern Allen County Saturday night has left one person dead.

It started around 10:30 P.M. when a collision occurred on Coldwater Road near Watervale Cove.  A northbound SUV collided with a southbound passenger car, resulting in the tragic death of the car’s driver. The SUV driver, transported to a local hospital, is reported to be in fair condition, while a passenger in the SUV escaped unharmed.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident

