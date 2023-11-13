November 13, 2023
Local News

Officers investigate after Waterloo ATM was robbed

by Heather Starr0

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after an ATM was robbed.

It started around 3:00 Sunday morning when DeKalb County Officers responded to the Horizon State Bank on the 600 block of South Wayne Street in Waterloo for an ATM alarm.  After arriving, they noticed the ATM was forcibly removed and had signs of forced entry.

The culprits made off with an undisclosed sum of cash from ATM. The investigation is ongoing, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with pertinent information to come forward by contacting them at 260-925-3365.

 

Related posts

Agents Arrest Harlan Bank Robbery Suspect

Dean Jackson

Weekend Events

WOWO News

7-year-old Girl Tests Positive for Drugs

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.