Officers investigate after Waterloo ATM was robbed

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after an ATM was robbed.

It started around 3:00 Sunday morning when DeKalb County Officers responded to the Horizon State Bank on the 600 block of South Wayne Street in Waterloo for an ATM alarm. After arriving, they noticed the ATM was forcibly removed and had signs of forced entry.

The culprits made off with an undisclosed sum of cash from ATM. The investigation is ongoing, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with pertinent information to come forward by contacting them at 260-925-3365.