November 13, 2023
Local News

Tickets Go On Sale For D-III Men’s Basketball Championship

by Derek Decker0
(Photo Supplied/ WOWO 1190 AM 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne will once again play host to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship on March 14 & 16, 2024. It will be the 4th time Fort Wayne has hosted this event.

“It is a privilege to welcome the top Division III basketball teams to our community, and the local organizing committee looks forward to building upon their success in creating an exceptional student-athlete and fan experience,” said Jill Boggs, Visit Fort Wayne President, and CEO.

A release says hosting an NCAA event has had an average economic impact of $650,000. Fort Wayne is set to host the championship through 2026.

Tickets will go on sale this morning at 10:00 and kicks off with a special promotion – Adult All-Session tickets will be $25 and Senior/Child tickets will be $15. The promotion runs from November 13 until November 16 at 11:59 PM EST.

Regular-priced, all-session tickets are $40 for adults; $30 for students/seniors/military. Find the ticket link here to purchase tickets starting this Monday.

