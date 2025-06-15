One Dead In Hit-And-Run Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash involving a pedestrian left one person dead on Saturday.

Reports say the crash happened near the intersection of West Paulding Road and Calhoun Street around 10 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Police Department received multiple calls regarding the incident.

Upon arrival, they located an individual who was suffering from injuries. The person was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Reports say the person was a victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash, and no driver has been identified at this time.

Witnesses are being interviewed and surveillance videos and other evidence are being collected from the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the FWPD or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.