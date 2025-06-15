June 15, 2025
Annual Greek Fest Returns

by Alyssa Foster0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Annual Greek Fest is this week in Fort Wayne. 

Starting Thursday, June 19, the festival will feature Greek foods, Greek beer, soft serve Baklava and Greek dancing performances. 

Admission is free from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as all day on Sunday. Admission after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be $5 per person. 

It’s happening at Headwaters Park Pavilions on S. Clinton St. 

Children 12 and under and military members will receive free admission each day.

