One Dead, One Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Converse

Converse, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead and another seriously injured following a fiery, head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Oak Hill High School in Converse.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called to the scene at approximately 4:14 p.m. on State Road 18, just west of State Road 13. Deputies say a 2014 black BMW was traveling westbound on SR 18 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2023 white Chevrolet.

The impact left one driver trapped and the other in a burning vehicle. Bystanders pulled the BMW driver from her car before it was fully engulfed. She was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet—a 45-year-old woman from Marion—was extricated by first responders and taken to Marion Health, where she later died. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators say witnesses reported the BMW was driving erratically just before the collision. Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

The Grant County Crash Team is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing. Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.