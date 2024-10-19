October 19, 2024
One hospitalized after DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was hospitalized after a crash in DeKalb County.

It happened Friday evening. 43-year-old Waterloo resident, Jason Inman, was reportedly driving on C.R. 46A when he failed to properly go around a curve at the intersection of C.R. 47, going into a ditch and going airborne before rolling and landing on its side. 

Reports say Inman was trapped in his SUV and responders had to free him. They say his seatbelt restrained him. 

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, but speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors.

