Young child scratched by monkey inside Walmart store

BEDFORD, Ind. (WOWO) – Reports say a three-year-old was scratched by a monkey inside the Walmart Supercenter in Bedford, Indiana.

It happened on Wednesday when a woman said a monkey scratched her child. The woman says the monkey’s owner showed paperwork for an emotional support animal, though the paperwork was registered to a dog.

They say the monkey was wearing a diaper and had a leash attached to its waist. However, the animal was able to get to the child to scratch them.

The child’s mother claimed that they were not facing the mother and did not provoke it in any way. She said they did not have any food, and they did not know the animal was in the store.

Reports say the woman is hoping that Indiana lawmakers look at the rules regarding animals being allowed in public places, especially those rules around wild animals.

The animal was reported to be a 16-year-old Java Macaque monkey.

Reports say the parents of the child declined medical attention at the scene.