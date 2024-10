FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A large house fire is under investigation.

It happened on the south side of Fort Wayne around 5 a.m. Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Oliver Street.

Officials say the home was one of two homes that caught fire Friday afternoon.

They are not yet sure what caused the fire to reignite. However, they say it took about half an hour to get the fire under control.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.