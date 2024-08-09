One Man Is Dead After A Crash In Warsaw Involving A Texas Roadhouse…

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Thursday afternoon, Warsaw Police responded to reports of a semi that had collided with a Texas Roadhouse and an unresponsive driver.

Upon arrival, they found the truck’s driver, 77-year-old Lloyd Dale Howard, of Culver slumped over in the cab.

Though life-saving measures were taken, Howard was pronounced dead at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital shortly after transport.

Initial investigation, coupled with eyewitness accounts, determined that the semi, was southbound on SR 15.

The driver was observed slumped at the wheel when the semi tractor-trailer veered to the right, driving off the road, into a deep ditch, then crossing over an access road from the adjacent shopping plaza.

Prior to impacting the restaurant, the semi struck a NIPSCO electrical box, which caused transformer oil to leak out in the parking lot.