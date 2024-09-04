Citilink to raise bus fares by 20%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Citilink will raise its bus fares by 20 percent starting next year.

That was decided at a public hearing Tuesday night at the Allen County Public Library downtown. Fares will go from $1.25 to $1.50.

As part of the plan, Citilink will replace the current Genfare Odyssey fareboxes on all fixed-route buses with new fare validators. The upgrade aims to enhance fare validation through automation, reduce vehicle downtime for farebox maintenance, and eliminate the $30,000 maintenance costs per bus associated with the Genfare system.

The Genfare fareboxes will continue to accept payments for at least another year, but Citilink plans to eventually transition all fare media to the new system.

John Metzinger, General Managerand CEO of Citilink, said the organization has not substantially changed its fare policy or prices in over a decade and the time has come to update fare structure and policy.

“We’re committed to maintaining reduced fares for those who qualify and ensuring that our service remains affordable. these new fares will take effect on April 1, 2025, with Access Plus fares following on July 1, 2025. Our goal is to create a more efficient, equitable, and sustainable transit system for Fort Wayne.”

For more information about Citilink’s fare and policy changes, please visit its website or contact customer service.