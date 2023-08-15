August 15, 2023
State police make arrest in Garrett shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police have made an arrest in a Monday shooting that left a 16-year-old male injured.

Officers with the Garrett Police Department and deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before noon on Monday to the North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park in Garrett where the victim was located and transported to an area hospital and said to be in stable condition.

Tuesday, state police said that they had arrested Kerry Jamar Hawkins, 21, of Detroit, Michigan for his alleged role in the shooting. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Hawkins is being held in the DeKalb County Hail in lieu of a $200,000 cash bond.

