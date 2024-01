Bre’asia Christine Dowdell was initially transported to the hospital on August 10, 2023, after being discovered unresponsive. An autopsy has since been completed, revealing that her cause of death is complications of blunt impact injuries to the head, with the manner of death classified as homicide.

The toddler’s death marks the 31st homicide for both Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2023. The Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Bre’asia’s death.