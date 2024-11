STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Nearly 80 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more Thanksgiving week.

AAA projects that 1.9 million Hoosiers will travel 50 miles or more across Thanksgiving week.

In Indiana, that’s a 2.4% increase from 2023.

They are also expecting more people to travel this year than 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.