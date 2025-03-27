March 27, 2025
Local News

One Week Until Citilink’s Fare Increase

by David Scheie0
Photo Supplied/Citilink

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Citilink’s fare increases for both fixed route and Access buses will go into effect on Tuesday: April 1, 2025.

Note that as of April 1, 2025, they will also no longer be issuing change cards on our buses.

If you plan to use cash on the buses, you will need to have exact change for your ride. They also encourage you to use your change cards before April 1, 2o25.

Current fares, what the fares will become, and a list of frequently asked questions in English, Spanish, and Burmese can be found at https://fwcitilink.com/one-week-until-citilinks-fare-increase/

If you have any questions, call the Customer Service team at 260-432-4546.

Related posts

Fort Wayne Apartment Manager Saves 5 Year Old Boy From Drowning

Tom Franklin

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new peak amid omicron

AP News

Severe Thunderstorm WATCH Issued for Parts of WOWO Listening Area

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.