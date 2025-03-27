One Week Until Citilink’s Fare Increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Citilink’s fare increases for both fixed route and Access buses will go into effect on Tuesday: April 1, 2025.

Note that as of April 1, 2025, they will also no longer be issuing change cards on our buses.

If you plan to use cash on the buses, you will need to have exact change for your ride. They also encourage you to use your change cards before April 1, 2o25.

Current fares, what the fares will become, and a list of frequently asked questions in English, Spanish, and Burmese can be found at https://fwcitilink.com/one-week-until-citilinks-fare-increase/

If you have any questions, call the Customer Service team at 260-432-4546.