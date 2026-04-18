Trump Says He Expects US-Iran Deal ‘In The Next Day Or Two’

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump told Axios on Friday that he believes the U.S. and Iran will strike a deal “in the next day or two.”

“The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend,” Trump told Axios. “I think we will get a deal in the next day or two.”

A U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance met with an Iranian delegation in Pakistan last weekend, but no deal was made.

Trump’s remarks come on the same day Trump and Iran announced the reopening of the Strait or Hormuz.

A U.S. military blockade on Iranian ports remains in effect, according to Trump.

A senior U.S. official told Fox News on Friday that future U.S.-Iran talks are being considered but nothing has been scheduled at this time.